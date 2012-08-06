(Updates with comment from shipper at Ceyhan)
* Flows cut after pipeline sabotage
* Fire still burning
ANKARA, Aug 6 An explosion overnight on a
pipeline carrying about a quarter of Iraqi crude exports from
oilfields near the city of Kirkuk has knocked out flows and
repairs are expected to take up to 10 days, Turkish Energy
Ministry officials said on Monday.
Exports from the pipeline terminus in Ceyhan on Turkey's
Mediterranean coast were unaffected because of reserves held at
the port, a source at the Iraqi North Oil Company said.
However, a shipper, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
no vessels waiting at Ceyhan were loaded on Monday because only
430,000 barrels were in storage there, less than the capacity of
the next tanker waiting for crude.
The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) was behind the
attack, according to Firat News, which is close to the rebels.
The PKK has repeatedly attacked the link, calling it a
strategic asset, in its 28-year campaign against the Turkish
state. More than 40,000 people have died in the militants' fight
for more autonomy for Turkey's estimated 14 million ethnic
Kurds.
The blast occurred in Mardin province, north of Turkey's
border with Syria.
Exports along the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline have been running
at around 300,000 barrels per day, the Iraqi official said.
A Turkish official said only one of the two pipes in the
600-mile (970 km) double link was damaged, and engineers were
assessing whether flows can be resumed on one of the pipes.
Officials at the NOC said the second pipe would take at
least 24 hours to become operational again.
A fire caused by the explosion continued to burn on Monday,
Turkish security sources said.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun in Ankara, Mustafa Mahmoud in Kirkuk
and Seyhmus Cakan in Diyarbakir, Turkey; Writing by Ayla Jean
Yackley, editing by William Hardy)