ISTANBUL, July 11 Turkish lender Isbank has started working on a bond issue of 500 million lira ($275 million), which may be increased to 750 million lira depending on demand, the bank said in a statement to the Istanbul Bourse.

The bond will have a maturity of 176 days, the statement said, adding that the bank applied to the Capital Markets Board for the bond.

($1 = 1.8175 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay)