ISTANBUL May 30 Non-performing loans in Turkey's banking sector have been on a "significant" rising trade as of late, although banks have so far successfully managed their bad debts, the head of Turkey's largest listed lender, Isbank, said on Monday.

Adnan Bali also told reporters that measures need to be taken to ensure the banking sector, which he said was strategic, remained healthy. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)