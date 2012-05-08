BRIEF-Insurance broker JLT eyes European expansion to continue servicing EU clients
* "We have a significant network of operations and relationships across Continental Europe"
ISTANBUL May 8 Turkish lender Isbank said on Tuesday that it had signed a one-year syndicated loan in two tranches for $241 million and 742.5 million euros ($968.89 million).
The total cost of the loan stood at LIBOR+1.45 percent, the bank said in a statement made to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.7663 euros) (Writing by Seda Sezer)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ethiopia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Ethiopia's senior unsecured foreign-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'B'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Ethiopia's rating at 'B' is weighed down by low d