ISTANBUL Feb 15 Turkish lender Isbank said it expects a loan growth of between 16-18 percent and a deposits growth of 8-10 percent this year.

In an e-mailed presentation late on Thursday, the lender also said it expects net fees and commissions to grow 15 percent or more and plans to open 45-50 new branches in 2013. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Xavier Briand)