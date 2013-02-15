BRIEF-EUROXX SAYS WILL NOT PAY DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016
* SAYS WILL NOT PAY DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 Source text : http://bit.ly/2qNuGWz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ISTANBUL Feb 15 Turkish lender Isbank said it expects a loan growth of between 16-18 percent and a deposits growth of 8-10 percent this year.
In an e-mailed presentation late on Thursday, the lender also said it expects net fees and commissions to grow 15 percent or more and plans to open 45-50 new branches in 2013. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Xavier Briand)
FRANKFURT, June 2 The European Central Bank has rejected a staff appeal against the handpicking of President Mario Draghi's policy adviser, batting back the most high-profile challenge to date to hiring practices at the top of the euro zone's mightiest institution.