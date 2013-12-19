ISTANBUL Dec 19 Turkish lender Isbank was handed a tax fine of 54.6 million lira ($26.53 million) for the years 2009, 2010 and 2011, and expected the total tax fine to reach 171 million lira for this period, it said on Thursday.

Isbank will appeal the decision, the statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange said.

In a separate filing, the bank said it signed a deal to get $50 million and 185 million euro securitisation loan.

