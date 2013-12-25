Hong Kong stocks fall despite solid China economic data
March 31 Hong Kong stocks slipped on Friday, with no inflows from mainland markets due to a coming holiday and investors balancing their positions at the end of the first quarter.
ISTANBUL Dec 25 Turkey's Isbank said on Wednesday that it plans to issue bonds worth up to $5 billion with a maximum maturity of 10 years.
The lender made the announcement in a filing with the Istanbul stock exchange. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)
March 31 Hong Kong stocks slipped on Friday, with no inflows from mainland markets due to a coming holiday and investors balancing their positions at the end of the first quarter.
* DANISH FSA HAS APPROVED SYDBANK'S EARLY REPAYMENT OF ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL OF EUR 100M AND DKK 84,868,000, RESPECTIVELY
* 2016 headline profits were up by a much faster pace of 25.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: