ISTANBUL Dec 25 Volatility in markets and stricter regulations are likely to put pressure on profits and capital adequacy ratios across Turkey's banking sector next year, the head of top listed lender Isbank said on Friday.

Adnan Bali told Reuters in an interview that Turkish banks will average 10-12 percent growth in loans and deposits in 2016, with capital adequacy ratios likely to be at 14-15 percent.

He also warned that an expected 10 percent return on equity and 2 percent return on assets posed a challenge to the health of the sector. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay)