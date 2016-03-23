ISTANBUL, March 23 Turkey's Isbank
said on Wednesday it was strongly confident a court case opened
against fuel retailer Petrol Ofisi board members when the bank
was a shareholder will prove there is no legal ground for the
tax evasion allegations.
The bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange
that necessary legal action will be taken to protect the legal
rights of the bank in the case which covers the period when
Isbank and conglomerate Dogan Holding owned stakes in Petrol
Ofisi, Turkey's biggest chain of petrol stations.
Ersin Ozince, a former general manager of the bank and Aydin
Dogan, who ran media-to-energy conglomerate Dogan Holding
until 2010, face up to 24-1/2 years in prison on
charges of setting up a criminal gang, smuggling and fraud.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)