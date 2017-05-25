BRIEF-Shijiazhuang Kelin Electric plans to invest 160 mln yuan to buy property assets
* Says it plans to invest 160 million yuan ($23.40 million) to buy property assets
ISTANBUL May 25 Officials from the Islamic Development Bank and the Turkish Islamic banks' association (TKBB) signed a cooperation deal for financing infrastructure projects on Thursday.
The agreement was inked as the general assembly of the TKBB was held in Istanbul. No further details were immediately available.
MADRID, June 23 The deputy governor of the Bank of Spain on Friday said it suspected Banco Popular did not present all the collateral it had available in order to obtain liquidity and avoid being resolved by European authorities and sold for one euro.