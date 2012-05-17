ISTANBUL May 17 Turkey scrambled military jets
to intercept an Israeli plane that violated the airspace of
northern Cyprus this week, the Turkish high command said on
Thursday.
Relations between former allies Turkey and Israel have
fallen apart since Israeli commandos raided the Mavi Marmara aid
vessel in May 2010 to enforce a naval blockade of the Gaza Strip
and killed nine Turks in clashes with pro-Palestinian activists.
Monday's incident coincided with tensions on the
Mediterranean island of Cyprus over oil and gas exploration
plans there, which could hinder U.N.-backed efforts to reunite
the island.
"A plane belonging to Israel, the model of which could not
be identified, violated KKTC (Turkish Republic of Northern
Cyprus) airspace (above its territorial waters) five times," the
military said.
"In response to this situation, our 2XF-16 plane based at
Incirlik was scrambled and our planes carried out patrol flights
in KKTC airspace, preventing the said plane from continuing to
violate KKTC airspace," said the statement, posted on the
Turkish general staff's website.
In Jerusalem, an Israeli military spokeswoman said she was
checking the report.
Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when the Turkish
military invaded the island after a short-lived Greek Cypriot
coup engineered by the military junta then in power in Athens.
Turkey still keeps about 30,000 troops in the north and is
the only nation that recognises the self-declared Turkish
Republic of Northern Cyprus.
The internationally recognised Greek Cypriot government
reported an offshore natural gas discovery in December but its
attempt to exploit the reserves has been challenged by Turkey.
Ankara has in turn given approval for Turkey's state-run oil
firm to carry out oil and gas exploration in six offshore areas
around northern Cyprus, drawing condemnation from the Greek
Cypriot government, which lays claim to the territory.
Israel has separately reported two major energy finds
offshore in the sea separating it from Cyprus.
Israel has worked to enhance ties with Cyprus and Greece as
its relations with Turkey have frayed.
The eastern Mediterranean has recently seen joint Israeli
military manoeuvres with its partners, as well as long-distance
training by Israel's air force for a possible strike against
Iran's nuclear facilities.
The Israelis use warplanes and pilotless drones, as well as
naval craft, to patrol their natural gas fields.
Turkey stirred fears of a possible confrontation at sea by
saying last year it would boost its naval patrols in the eastern
Mediterranean.
But a senior Israeli military officer told Reuters there had
been no discernible increase in Turkish naval operations in
Israel's economic waters, which extend 187 km (117 miles) from
its coast.
