ANKARA, June 28 Turkey signed a broad deal on
Tuesday to restore ties with Israel after a six-year rupture, a
Turkish foreign ministry official said, formalising an agreement
announced a day earlier by the prime ministers of the two
countries.
The deal with Israel after years of negotiation was a rare
rapprochement in the divided Middle East, driven by the prospect
of lucrative Mediterranean gas deals as well as mutual fears
over growing security risks.
Relations between Israel and what was once its principle
Muslim ally crumbled after Israeli marines stormed an activist
ship in May 2010 to enforce a naval blockade of the Hamas-run
Gaza Strip and killed 10 Turks on board.
Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Feridun Sinirlioglu signed
the accord for the Turkish side in Ankara.
