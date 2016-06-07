Manchester's Arndale shopping centre reopening - Reuters witness
MANCHESTER, England A major shopping centre in the northern English city of Manchester is now reopening after it was temporarily evacuated, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday.
ANKARA Turkey is one or two meetings away from normalising ties with Israel and it is important that Israel lifts obstacles against aid for Palestine and Gaza, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.
Cavusoglu made the comments in an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber. The former allies have been at loggerheads since Israeli commandos stormed a Turkish ship in an aid flotilla to Gaza, killing 10 Turks.
Israel has rule out ending a sea and air blockade of the Palestinian territory.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday police and security services knew the identity of a suspected suicide bomber who killed 22 people, many of them children, at a concert in Manchester.