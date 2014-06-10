Dubai bank Emirates NBD Q1 net profit rises 4 pct
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a four percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
ISTANBUL, June 10 Turkey's Kuveyt Turk, owned by Kuwait Finance House, mandated banks for a sukuk issue, bankers told Reuters on Tuesday.
The bank has mandated KFH Investment as global coordinator and Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, KFH Investment and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, bankers said. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk, Editing Seda Sezer)
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a four percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
BEIJING, April 19 China is set to allow some mid-sized banks to issue asset-backed securities (ABS) with bad loans as underlying assets this year, providing them with a new channel to offload troubled debt, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.