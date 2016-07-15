(Updates with further details)
ISTANBUL, July 15 Istanbul's Bosphorus Bridge
and Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge were both closed on Friday, local
television channels reported, without giving a reason.
Dogan News Agency footage showed cars and buses being
diverted. CNN Turkey showed two military vehicles and a group of
soldiers lined up at the entrance of one of the bridges in
Turkey's biggest city.
A Turkish official who did not want to be named said
soldiers had been deployed in other cities in Turkey, but did
not specify which ones.
Dogan News Agency reported the national police directorate
summoned all police to duty in Ankara.
(Reporting by Akin Aytekin, Orhan Coskun; Writing by Dasha
Afanasieva; Editing by Catherine Evans)