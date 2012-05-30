SINGAPORE May 30 Turkey's refiner Tupras is seeking to buy a cargo of jet fuel for delivery in early June via tender, traders said on Wednesday.

The company is seeking 30,000 tonnes of jet fuel for delivery into either Izmit or Izmir over the period June 1 to 15. The tender closes on May 30, with same-day validity.

Tupras last sought a similar-sized jet fuel cargo for delivery in mid-May, though details of the award are unclear.

Tupras, owned by Koc, is Turkey's sole oil refiner, and supplies oil products across the country. The Turkish market is short on jet fuel and gasoil.

According to Koc's website, Tupras is trying to reduce its dependence on diesel and jet fuel imports by undergoing a diesel upgrade project, to be completed by the start of 2014.

The project will process high sulphur fuel oil and convert it to products like gasoline, jet fuel, diesel and LPG. Once completed, the investment will produce 3.2 million tonnes of diesel and jet fuel, Tupras states on its website. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)