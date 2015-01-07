AMSTERDAM Jan 7 Turkish authorities on
Wednesday briefly detained a second Dutch journalist in as many
days amid growing concern that media freedom in the country is
under threat.
Mehmet Ulgur, a Dutch citizen of Turkish background, was
arrested at an Istanbul airport, the Dutch Journalists'
Association said. He was released after questioning, but ordered
to attend court on January 21.
His detention follows that of Frederike Geerdink, a
freelance reporter specialising in Kurdish issues, who was
questioned and later released on Tuesday.
The detentions coincided with a visit to Turkey by Dutch
foreign minister Bert Koenders, who said on Tuesday that he was
shocked by the first incident. "Intimidation of journalists is
unacceptable," he said.
Ulgur, a documentary-maker, was taken aside while queuing
for a passport check. He was told to attend a court hearing
relating to an incident when he took photos at the 2013 trial of
another Dutch journalist, news portal villamedia.nl reported.
Officials from Turkey's justice and foreign ministries said
Ulgur had been brought in for questioning and then released.
The detentions come at a time of political tension between
Turkey and the Netherlands, home to one of the world's largest
Turkish diaspora communities.
In November Dutch Deputy Prime Minister Lodewijk Asscher
accused ethnic Turkish organisations in the Netherlands of
lacking transparency and hindering integration. Turkey called
the comments "racist" and the two ethnic Turkish lawmakers from
Asscher's party resigned.
Last week, two journalists were detained for tweets they
sent that were critical of Turkish authorities, and last month
the editor in chief of an opposition newspaper was charged with
belonging to a terrorist organisation.
