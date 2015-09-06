(recasts with Turkish official)
ANKARA/AMSTERDAM, Sept 6 A Dutch journalist who
in January was acquitted by a Turkish court of writing
propaganda for Kurdish militants has been detained in southeast
Turkey "for her own safety" due to fighting in the area, a
Turkish official said on Sunday.
"I'm in custody in Yuksekova," Frederike Geerdink said via
her Twitter account. She had been travelling with a Kurdish
protest group whose members were all also taken into custody,
she wrote.
A report by the Dutch ANP news agency said Geerdink had been
arrested on suspicion of "travelling in a forbidden area."
A senior Turkish official told Reuters she had been detained
for her own safety.
"Frederike has not been arrested for journalism. She was in
a security zone where there was fighting, because of that we
could not guarantee her safety, so she has been detained and
investigations are continuing," the official added.
A freelance journalist based in the mainly Kurdish
southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Geerdink was arrested in
January and accused of posting messages on social media in
favour of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
Her arrest was decried by human rights and press freedom
groups. She was acquitted of propaganda charges in April.
.
A spokesman for the Netherlands' foreign ministry said on
Sunday the Dutch embassy in Ankara was "monitoring the
situation."
Last week a Turkish court freed two Vice News journalists
arrested in the southeast of Turkey on charges of having links
to a terrorist organisation. The court freed the two British
journalists but ruled to keep their Iraqi fixer in custody
pending investigation.
The arrests caused an uproar from rights groups and raised
concerns about Ankara's record on press freedoms at a time when
Turkey is cracking down on Kurdish militants and taking on a
bigger role in the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State in
Syria.
Kurdish militants having been clashing almost daily with
security forces in southeast Turkey since July, when a two-year
ceasefire between the PKK and the government collapsed, with
both sides blaming each other.
Officials say that more than 70 members of the security
forces and hundreds of Kurdish militants have been killed.
Geerdink authored a book in Dutch on Turkey's Kurds and
publishes an English language blog called "Kurdish Matters."
(Reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam and Orhan Coskun in
Ankara; Editing by Jonny Hogg and Raissa Kasolowsky)