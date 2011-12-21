By Jonathon Burch
| ISTANBUL
ISTANBUL Dec 21 Press freedom groups
condemned the arrests of dozens of journalists across Turkey
this week, which rights groups say could make it one of the
countries with the most reporters in jail.
France-based Reporters Without Borders said on Tuesday it
was "astonished" at the scale and manner of the detentions,
which have "no place in a democratic state", and urged Turkish
authorities to explain in detail the reasons for the arrests.
The latest arrests could push the number of reporters in
Turkish jails above 100, among the highest in the world, and
will fuel accusations Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government
is intolerant of dissent and is trying to tame the media.
Turkey, which has put itself forward as a model for emerging
Middle Eastern democracies, says the journalists are in prison
for crimes, not for their work.
"Our first reaction is astonishment. The massive aspect of
this casts a dark shadow on all journalists in Turkey," Johann
Bihr of Reporters Without Borders told Reuters.
"This is really concerning and has no place in a democratic
state. This goes beyond journalism and highlights the lack of
reform in the judiciary system. We urge the authorities to
explain the details of the grounds for the arrests."
Turkish police raided the offices of several newspapers and
news agencies as well as journalists' homes in cities across
Turkey early on Tuesday. At least 38 people were detained in the
raids, some 25 of them in Turkey's largest city Istanbul.
The government has made no official comment on the arrests
but the country's state news agency, Anatolian, said 38 people,
including an unspecified number of journalists, had been
detained as part of an operation against the "media and
propaganda" wing of the Union of Kurdistan Communities (KCK).
According to a 2009 indictment, the KCK is an organisation
established by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers party (PKK) in
2005 with the aim of creating its own Kurdish political system.
ANTI-TERRORISM
Turkish media watchdogs, including the Platform for Freedom
of Journalists, condemned the arrests and hundreds protested in
the centre of Istanbul on Tuesday evening.
"Turkey is trying to put pressure on the free press. 2010
was a dark year for journalists in terms of press freedom. We
have seen that 2011 has turned out even worse than 2010," the
Platform for Freedom of Journalists said in a statement.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said it
was "alarmed" by the arrests and called on authorities "to
immediately disclose the names of those detained along with any
charges being filed against them".
Prior to Tuesday's arrests there were some 70 journalists in
Turkish prisons, a figure some rights groups say is only
rivalled by China and Iran. However, Bihr said the exact number
of jailed was not known, which was "revealing" in itself.
Most of the jailed journalists in Turkey have been detained
under the country's sweeping anti-terrorism laws which allow
people to be detained for years without trial.
"Behind all these cases is the same problem, the anti-terror
law. Journalists are not only in jail but they are in jail
pending trial. Many of them do not know why they are in jail,"
said Bihr.
Speaking on YouTube earlier this month, Turkish President
Abdullah Gul said he was "disturbed" by the lengthy detentions
and said trials should be accelerated.
But European Union candidate Turkey has long been criticised
over media freedom and the head of the Council of Europe's human
rights body said during a visit to Turkey last month Ankara
needed to change its attitude to media freedom laws.
Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland said Turkey had 16,000
cases pending in the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human
Rights, of which about 1,000 concerned media freedom, a
situation he said had "a chilling effect" on freedom of
expression.
(Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Andrew Roche)