By Evrim Ergin
| ISTANBUL
ISTANBUL Jan 27 Turkish journalists in a
high-profile case asked a court on Friday to release them from
custody while they stand trial on charges of plotting to
overthrow the government.
The United States, the European Union and rights groups have
criticised Ankara's prosecution of journalists which they say
taints Turkey's image as a role model for democracy in the
Middle East.
Nedim Sener and Ahmet Sik, investigative journalists held
since March in a top-security prison outside Istanbul, were
among the 11 detained defendants who appeared in court. Turkish
media reports said they were expecting to be released.
Another two defendants who are not being held in custody are
also being tried and one of them, Ayfer Iklim Bayraktar, gave
her defence on Friday. The judge ordered other defendants to
leave the court after Bayraktar cried repeatedly.
"I first came face to face with most of the defendants while
detained or in the courtroom," Bayraktar told the court. "What
sort of a gang is it when none of us knows each other?
"I am not a defendant of this case, I am a victim." If found
guilty the defendants face a maximum of 15 years in prison.
Lawyers for the defendants argue that computer documents
central to the evidence against their clients were introduced by
computer viruses and that this had been confirmed by
investigations conducted by four universities.
"The evidence which forms the basis for this trial is
completely faulty," Sedat Celik, a lawyer for one of the
defendants, writer Yalcin Kucuk, told Reuters.
Sener and Sik have already offered their defences, calling
the charges against them politically motivated and "a massacre
of justice". They signed books for spectators in court in a sign
of the public attention attracted by their case.
Sik has written a book about alleged infiltration of the
police by an Islamic movement led by reclusive theologian
Fethullah Gulen, who is living in self-exile in the United
States and considered close to parts of the ruling AK Party.
Sener is an award-winning journalist who has written about
police negligence in failing to prevent the 2007 murder of
prominent Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink.
The defendants are accused of belonging to 'Ergenekon', an
alleged ultra-nationalist group accused by prosecutors of being
behind multiple conspiracies against Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan's AK Party government.
Turkey is holding nearly 100 members of the news media in
jail, one of the highest numbers worldwide, although the
government says that they are not being prosecuted because of
what they have written or broadcast.
Critics accuse the government of scare-mongering over
Ergenekon to silence opponents. The government denies any such
motives.
Several hundred suspects, including retired senior military
officers, academics, lawyers and journalists have been detained
in cases related to Ergenekon.
Among defendants in the case are Soner Yalcin, editor of Oda
TV, and several colleagues from the television website known for
its criticism of the government.
Also in the dock was a former police chief, Hanefi Avci, who
has written about the alleged infiltration of the police by the
Gulen movement.
(Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by
Robert Woodward)