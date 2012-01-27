(Recasts with suspects being denied release, adds quote,
By Evrim Ergin
ISTANBUL Jan 27 Prominent Turkish journalists
charged with involvement in an alleged plot to overthrow the
government were denied release from custody on Friday in a trial
that has become a rallying point for criticism of Turkey's
record on media freedom.
The United States, the European Union and rights groups have
criticised Ankara's prosecution of journalists which they say
taints Turkey's image as a role model for democracy in the
Middle East.
Nedim Sener and Ahmet Sik, investigative journalists held
since March in a top-security prison outside Istanbul, were
among 11 detained defendants who appeared in court on Friday.
Turkish media reports had said they were expecting to be
released.
But after a hearing that lasted from morning until shortly
before midnight, the court voted unanimously that the 11
defendants should remain in prison during the trial.
"As the collection of evidence has not yet been entirely
completed and due to a strong suspicion of crime, the court
voted unanimously that the detention of the 11 suspects
continue," Sedat Celik, a lawyer for one of the defendants,
writer Yalcin Kucuk, told Reuters.
Reporters were not allowed inside the courtroom to witness
the final verdict but relatives and friends of the accused
looked dejected as they left the court following the decision to
deny the suspects' release.
Two other defendants who are not being held in custody are
also being tried, and one of them, Ayfer Iklim Bayraktar, gave
her defence on Friday. Earlier, the judge had ordered other
defendants to leave the court after Bayraktar wept repeatedly.
"I first came face to face with most of the defendants while
detained or in the courtroom," Bayraktar told the court. "What
sort of a gang is it when none of us knows each other?
"I am not a defendant of this case, I am a victim."
If found guilty the defendants face a maximum of 15 years in
prison.
Lawyers for the defendants argue that computer documents
central to the evidence against their clients were introduced by
computer viruses and that this had been confirmed by
investigations conducted by four universities.
"The evidence which forms the basis for this trial is
completely faulty," Celik told Reuters earlier on Friday.
"A MASSACRE OF JUSTICE"
Sener and Sik have already offered their defences, calling
the charges against them politically motivated and "a massacre
of justice". They signed books for spectators in court in a sign
of the public attention attracted by their case.
Sik has written a book about alleged infiltration of the
police by an Islamic movement led by reclusive theologian
Fethullah Gulen, who is living in self-exile in the United
States and considered close to parts of the ruling AK Party.
Sener is an award-winning journalist who has written about
police negligence in failing to prevent the 2007 murder of
prominent Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink.
The defendants are accused of belonging to 'Ergenekon', an
alleged ultra-nationalist group accused by prosecutors of being
behind multiple conspiracies against Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan's AK Party government.
Turkey is holding nearly 100 members of the news media in
jail, one of the highest numbers worldwide, although the
government says that they are not being prosecuted because of
what they have written or broadcast.
Critics accuse the government of scare-mongering over
Ergenekon to silence opponents. The government denies any such
motives. Rights groups also criticised the length of time
defendants remain in custody awaiting trial.
In December, President Abdullah Gul said he was "disturbed"
by the lengthy detentions and said trials should be accelerated.
But European Union candidate Turkey has long been criticised
over media freedom and the head of the Council of Europe's human
rights body said during a visit to Turkey in November Ankara
needed to change its attitude to media freedom laws.
Secretary General Thorbjorn Jagland said Turkey had 16,000
cases pending in the European Court of Human Rights, of which
about 1,000 concerned media freedom, a situation he said had "a
chilling effect" on freedom of expression.
Several hundred suspects, including retired senior military
officers, academics, lawyers and journalists have been detained
in cases related to Ergenekon.
Among defendants in the case are Soner Yalcin, editor of Oda
TV, and several colleagues from the television website known for
its criticism of the government.
