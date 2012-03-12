Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
ISTANBUL,, March 12 A Turkish court on Monday released four journalists pending trial over accusations they were part of a conspiracy to overthrow the government, in a case that has become a focus for criticism of Turkey's record on press freedom.
The United States, European Union and rights groups have said Ankara's prosecution of journalists taints Turkey's image as a role model for democracy in the Middle East.
The journalists released included Nedim Sener and Ahmet Sik, two well know investigative reporters held since last March in a top-security prison outside Istanbul. Several other journalists remain in detention. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Simon Cameron-Moore; Editing by Ben Harding)
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LONDON, June 11 British foreign minister Boris Johnson has urged Conservative Party lawmakers to give Prime Minister Theresa May their full support in a group text message, ITV reported on Sunday.