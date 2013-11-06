* Journalists accused of leading far-leftist group
* Government says verdicts not related to journalism
* Rights groups call for reform of sweeping terrorism laws
By Ece Toksabay and Dasha Afanasieva
ISTANBUL, Nov 6 Rights groups accused Turkey's
courts of using anti-terrorism laws to silence dissent on
Wednesday after three journalists were handed life sentences for
alleged links to a banned far-leftist organisation.
The journalists were among seven defendants sentenced to
life in jail on Tuesday in the trial of suspected members of the
Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (MLKP), charged with trying to
"violently overthrow the constitutional order".
Since coming to power in 2002, Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
has earned praise for reforms aimed at bringing the EU candidate
nation closer to European Union norms and for liberalising an
economy that has seen unprecedented prosperity.
But his government is also accused of trying to tame the
media, control the judiciary and smother opposition.
Fusun Erdogan, founder of leftist radio station Ozgur Radyo
and a columnist at human rights-focused website Bianet, along
with Ibrahim Cicek and Bayram Namaz of far-leftist magazine
Atilim, were accused of being among the leaders of the MLKP.
"The court never found any evidence linking Fusun to the
party, and has not even searched for such evidence," Fusun's
lawyer and sister Zulfu Erdogan told Reuters by phone.
"Fusun is an opposition journalist and has been punished for
it ... It's impossible to talk about freedom of expression or
press under these circumstances," she said.
The MLKP is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey
and is suspected of ties with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK),
a Kurdish militant group itself designated a terrorist
organisation by Ankara, the United States and European Union.
Local media reports said the MLKP had claimed responsibility
for two bomb attacks this summer on a police station and a local
office of the ruling AK Party in Istanbul, attacks which caused
damage but no fatalities.
"The sentences passed on the journalists had no connection
whatsoever with the profession of journalism, news, commentary
or writing," a senior government official told Reuters, when
asked about the MLKP case.
"These sentences were passed for completely different acts.
You can see that clearly in the verdicts," the official said.
SWEEPING LAWS
The head of the Council of Europe said in February that
Turkey needed to speed up its reforms of legislation including
its sweeping anti-terrorism laws, under which dozens of
journalists have been jailed in the past.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Organization for
Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) says Turkey is
holding more journalists in prison than any other country.
The government says most of the detained media workers are
being held for serious crimes, such as membership of an armed
terrorist group, that have nothing to do with journalism.
Turkey's anti-terrorism laws allow suspects to be detained
for lengthy periods before being formally charged. Fusun Erdogan
had been held in custody for seven years.
"The length of the journalists' preventive detention is
absolutely shameful," Johann Bihr, head of the Eastern Europe
and Central Asia desk at RSF, told Reuters, calling for an
impartial appeals court review.
Dunja Mijatovic, the OSCE's representative on media freedom,
said Tuesday's sentencing was part of a worrying broader trend.
"It's not the first time the issue of terrorism is used to
suppress critical voices," she told Reuters.
"Of course we have to be careful in this. These threats are
very present and very realistic but they should never be used to
supress opposing voices ... Yesterday's decision does not give
me confidence that they are moving in the right direction."
(Additional reporting by Orhan Coskun; Editing by Nick
Tattersall)