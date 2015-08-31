By Seyhmus Cakan and Humeyra Pamuk
| DIYARBAKIR, Turkey
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Aug 31 A Turkish court on
Monday formally charged three employees of Vice News with having
links to a terrorist organisation, the online news channel said,
days after they were detained while reporting from the mainly
Kurdish southeast.
Security sources and local media identified the three as two
British reporters and their translator. Their arrest is likely
to intensify concerns about press freedom as Ankara takes on a
bigger role in the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State in
Syria and cracks down on Kurdish militants at home.
"Vice News condemns in the strongest possible terms the
Turkish government's attempts to silence our reporters who have
been providing vital coverage from the region," Kevin Sutcliffe,
Vice's head of news programming for Europe, said in a statement.
"We continue to work with all relevant authorities to
expedite the safe release of our three colleagues and friends."
Security sources and local media said last week that Britons
Jake Hanrahan and Philip Pendelbury and their translator were
detained in Diyarbakir where they were filming clashes between
security forces and Kurdish militants.
The banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has fought a
three-decade insurgency for greater Kurdish autonomy, in which
some 40,000 people have been killed. Turkey and the United
States consider the group a terrorist organisation.
In a statement, the Diyarbakir chief prosecutor said:
"Although the suspects were not involved in the terrorist
organisation's hierarchy, it was decided that they were arrested
for helping the organisation willingly". The chief prosecutor
did not name the PKK outright.
Vice News, which has won a large following among younger
viewers for its irreverent reportage and documentaries from
global trouble spots, has declined to identify the journalists
or the translator.
Security sources told Reuters the three were in close
contact with the PKK. On his Twitter feed last week, Hanrahan
posted photos which he said had been taken in an area of the
southeast under the control of the PKK's youth arm.
The shaky peace process between Ankara and the PKK begun by
President Tayyip Erdogan in 2012 has fallen apart over the last
month as the government resumed air strikes on PKK camps in
northern Iraq and Kurdish insurgents hit police and military
targets.
Critics worry that press freedom will be one casualty of the
fighting. Turkey languishes near the bottom of international
press freedom tables. The European Union, which Turkey aspires
to join, has said harassment of the press violates its human
rights criteria.
(Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay in Ankara; Writing by
David Dolan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)