ANKARA, Sept 3 Two Vice News journalists arrested earlier this week in Turkey's southeast on charges of having links to a terrorist organisation have been released, a Turkish government source told Reuters on Thursday.

The journalists' fixer, an Iraqi national, remained in custody pending investigation, the source said. The arrest of two British reporters and their fixer drew condemnation from some rights groups concerned about Turkey's record on press freedom.

