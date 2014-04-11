ANKARA, April 11 Turkey's government will abide by a constitutional court ruling rejecting party of a law tightening government control of the judiciary, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Friday.

"The regulation we have prepared is a regulation that conforms with the constitution. The constitutional court's cancellation decision has not changed my opinion. But of course we will abide by the court's decision," Bozdag told reporters. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Nick Tattersall)