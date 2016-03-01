By Gulsen Solaker
| ANKARA, March 1
ANKARA, March 1 Turkey's top judge asserted his
court's independence on Tuesday after President Tayyip Erdogan
and the justice minister both criticised a ruling that the
detention of two prominent journalists had violated their
rights.
Erdogan said on Sunday he neither recognised nor respected
Thursday's ruling by the constitutional court that led to the
release of Can Dundar, editor-in-chief of the opposition
Cumhuriyet newspaper, and its Ankara bureau chief.
Their arrest last November, after Cumhuriyet published video
footage purporting to show the state intelligence agency helping
to send weapons to Syria, drew international condemnation and
concerns about media freedom in Turkey, which aspires to join
the European Union membership.
"Decisions taken by the constitutional court using its
authority, are binding for everyone and every institution,"
court chairman Zuhtu Arslan told a legal conference in Ankara.
"We are doing our job. We do not look at who is making the
application. We are not on anybody's side or against anyone."
Arslan's predecessor, Hasim Kilic, clashed with Erdogan
several times, warning last year that the judiciary could become
an "instrument of revenge" for politicians after
government-backed candidates strengthened their grip on key
courts, heightening concern about judicial independence.
Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag echoed Erdogan's
criticism of the court ruling on Tuesday, telling parliament the
ruling was a "clear violation of the constitution and law",
according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.
The Cumhuriyet newspaper infuriated Erdogan last May when it
published photos, videos and a report that it said showed
Turkish intelligence officials transporting arms to Syria in
trucks in 2014.
The two Cumhuriyet journalists were charged with
intentionally aiding an armed terrorist organisation and
publishing material in violation of state security.
Erdogan, who has cast the newspaper's coverage as part of an
attempt to undermine Turkey's global standing, has said he will
not forgive such reporting.
"This has nothing to do with press freedom. This is a case
of spying," he said on Sunday.
Despite their release, the two journalists are still facing
possible life sentences at a trial due to start on March 25 and
they are banned from leaving the country.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Gareth
Jones)