Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 24
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ISTANBUL, July 7 Karsan, a Turkish automaker, said on Monday it will seal an agreement with Chinese firm Wuhan Zhong to set up a production facility in China before Oct. 15.
The joint venture, in which Karsan will hold a 35 percent stake, will start test production for its J10 model on Jan. 1, 2016 and serial production on March 1, 2016, Karsan said in a filing with the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Ece Toksabay and Louise Heavens)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
SHANGHAI, Jan 24 China's tourism administration has urged tour operators to sever ties with a Japanese hotel chain after an escalating row over the hotelier's denial of the 1937 massacre by Japanese troops in the Chinese city of Nanjing.
LONDON, Jan 24 Dixons Carphone, Britain's largest electricals and mobile phone retailer, on Tuesday beat forecasts for trading in its key Christmas quarter and kept its profit outlook for the full year.