ISTANBUL Three reporters for Turkey's state-owned Anadolu Agency have been kidnapped by insurgents from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Mardin, in the mainly Kurdish southeast, the Hurriyet newspaper and other Turkish media reported on Sunday.

No other information was immediately available.

(Reporting by Murad Sezer in Istanbul and Seyhmus Cakan in Diyarbakir; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Janet Lawrence)