ISTANBUL Feb 12 Turkish real estate investment
trust Kiler GYO is planning to issue a five-year
Islamic bond worth at least $100 million in the second half of
this year, parent company Kiler Holding's Chief Financial
Officer Kaan Aytogu said.
Kiler is talking to banks from Saudi Arabia and Qatar over
buying into the issue, which will be used for investment and to
extend the maturity of existing loans, Aytogu told Reuters late
on Tuesday.
Last week, Turkish food retailer Kiler signed a
$120 million four-year loan deal, including sharia-compliant
borrowing, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and banks from the
Gulf region.
Turkey's Islamic finance industry is being reshaped as banks
widen their product range and competitors prepare to enter the
market.
(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing
by Louise Ireland)