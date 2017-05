ISTANBUL, March 18 Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding said on Wednesday its energy unit Enerji Yatirimlari signed a loan deal with two banks worth up to 650 million lira ($248 million).

The agreements were signed with Akbank and Halkbank, Koc said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

