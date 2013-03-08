* Koc expects growth-friendlier conditions in 2013

* All sectors but automotive saw growth in 2012

* Tupras upgrading key oil refinery (Adds details on sectors, investment plans)

ISTANBUL, March 8 Turkey's largest listed conglomerate Koc Holding said on Friday it planned a record 6.8 billion lira ($3.8 billion) of investment in 2013, much of it expected to be for the upgrade of its Tupras oil refining business.

The family-owned group, a bellwether for the Turkish economy with interests ranging from automotive and durable goods to energy and banking, said net profit rose 9 percent to 2.3 billion lira last year.

Consolidated sales rose to 77.5 billion lira from 69 billion, with every sector except automotive contributing to the growth, according to a stock exchange filing. Its durable goods revenues rose 25 percent, revenues from its financial business rose 22 percent and energy sector sales increased 14 percent.

Automotive sales fell four percent.

Chief Executive Turgay Durak said the company had invested 4.9 billion lira last year, its highest investment level ever, despite slower Turkish economic growth.

"We expect growth dynamics to accelerate again in 2013 and Turkey to grow 4.5 percent," Durak said in an emailed statement, adding that Koc's total investment this year would be 6.8 billion lira.

Oil refiner Tupras is in the midst of upgrading its refinery at Izmit, northwest Turkey, to enable the conversion of heavy products into cleaner fuels, a multi-billion dollar project involving Spanish group Tecnicas Reunidas.

Shares in Koc traded 1.0 percent higher at 10.10 lira by 1038 GMT.

Beside Tupras, Koc is the parent company of Aygaz in energy, Yapi Kredi in banking, Arcelik in durable goods, Ford Otosan, Tofas, Turk Traktor, Otokar in automotive and Tat Konserve in food.

($1 = 1.7973 Turkish liras) (Additional reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)