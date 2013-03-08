* Koc expects growth-friendlier conditions in 2013
* All sectors but automotive saw growth in 2012
* Tupras upgrading key oil refinery
(Adds details on sectors, investment plans)
ISTANBUL, March 8 Turkey's largest listed
conglomerate Koc Holding said on Friday it planned a
record 6.8 billion lira ($3.8 billion) of investment in 2013,
much of it expected to be for the upgrade of its Tupras
oil refining business.
The family-owned group, a bellwether for the Turkish economy
with interests ranging from automotive and durable goods to
energy and banking, said net profit rose 9 percent to 2.3
billion lira last year.
Consolidated sales rose to 77.5 billion lira from 69
billion, with every sector except automotive contributing to the
growth, according to a stock exchange filing. Its durable goods
revenues rose 25 percent, revenues from its financial business
rose 22 percent and energy sector sales increased 14 percent.
Automotive sales fell four percent.
Chief Executive Turgay Durak said the company had invested
4.9 billion lira last year, its highest investment level ever,
despite slower Turkish economic growth.
"We expect growth dynamics to accelerate again in 2013 and
Turkey to grow 4.5 percent," Durak said in an emailed statement,
adding that Koc's total investment this year would be 6.8
billion lira.
Oil refiner Tupras is in the midst of upgrading its refinery
at Izmit, northwest Turkey, to enable the conversion of heavy
products into cleaner fuels, a multi-billion dollar project
involving Spanish group Tecnicas Reunidas.
Shares in Koc traded 1.0 percent higher at 10.10 lira by
1038 GMT.
Beside Tupras, Koc is the parent company of Aygaz
in energy, Yapi Kredi in banking, Arcelik
in durable goods, Ford Otosan, Tofas, Turk
Traktor, Otokar in automotive and Tat
Konserve in food.
($1 = 1.7973 Turkish liras)
(Additional reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Ece Toksabay;
Editing by Nick Tattersall)