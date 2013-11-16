* Barzani's first visit to southeastern Turkey since 1992
* Erdogan seeks to bolster flagging Kurdish peace process
* Iraqi Kurdistan, Turkey share concern on Syria
By Dasha Afanasieva and Gulsen Solaker
DIYARBAKIR, Nov 16 The president of Iraqi
Kurdistan visited southeastern Turkey for the first time in two
decades on Saturday, a trip meant to shore up support for a
flagging Kurdish peace process there and bolster Turkey's
influence across its troubled southern borders.
Thousands gathered as Masoud Barzani arrived in a long
convoy of cars, a police helicopter buzzing overhead, in
Diyarbakir, the main city in Turkey's Kurdish-dominated
southeast, for a meeting with Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.
Crowds waved green, white and orange Kurdistan flags ahead
of ceremonies due to include a performance by Kurdish poet and
singer Sivan Perwer, who had fled Turkey in the 1970s, and a
mass wedding of 300 couples.
"We will see a historic process in Diyarbakir this weekend,"
Erdogan said ahead of the visit, billing the event as the
"crown" on efforts to end a three-decade insurgency by Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK) militants which has cost 40,000 lives.
Kurds, often described as the world's largest stateless
ethnic group, number about 30 million, concentrated in parts of
Turkey, Iran, Syria and Iraq. While they have had partial
autonomy in Iraqi Kurdistan since 1991, nationalist movements
have long been suppressed in Turkey, Syria and Iran.
Turkey's efforts to make peace with the PKK has been given a
fresh sense of urgency by Syria's 2-1/2 year civil war, in which
Kurds have made major territorial gains in recent weeks, paving
the way for their long-declared plans for independent governance
in parts of Syria just over Turkey's southern border.
Erdogan is keen to press the peace process in the run-up to
municipal elections next March, with his ruling AK Party looking
to tempt Turkish Kurds away from the pro-Kurdish Peace and
Democracy Party (BDP), which shares the same grassroots support
as the PKK and currently governs Diyarbakir.
But peace moves have stalled since a ceasefire declaration
in March, with the PKK saying a package of reforms announced by
Ankara last month, meant to boost Kurdish rights, had fallen
well short of expectations.
On the eve of Barzani's visit, the Turkish army said Kurdish
militants attacked a military convoy near the Syrian border with
rifle fire and a rocket-propelled grenade, one of the most
serious breaches of the 8-month old truce.
In a residential part of town, hundreds attended a counter
rally by the BDP, which has dismissed Barzani's visit as a show
staged by the AK Party. "Barzani, will you be a candidate for
the AKP in Diyarbakir?" read the banner on a party bus.
"Barzani should take into consideration the sensitivities of
the Diyarbakir people," BDP official Mehmet Amin Yilmaz said in
an address to the crowd. "Erdogan has not taken concrete steps
for the rights of the Kurdish people."
MUTUAL INTERESTS
Barzani's visit is about much more than local politics.
Turkey and Iraqi Kurdistan share concern about the growing
clout of Kurdish militias in Syria, particularly after their
announcement this week of an interim administration that aims to
carve out an autonomous Syrian Kurdish region.
Both Turkish and Iraqi Kurdish officials in Arbil have
criticised the declaration, which lays out plans for a regional
government similar to that of Iraqi Kurdistan, seeing it as part
of a deal with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Syrian Kurds themselves are divided over the political group
whose militias are behind the advances, the Democratic Union
Party (PYD), which has links to the PKK and is seen by Iraqi
Kurdistan as a rival for transnational leadership of the Kurds.
Critics of the PYD also accuse it of getting help from
outside powers - namely the regional Shi'ite power Iran and
Iraq's Shi'ite-controlled central government, which are both
allies of Assad.
"Erdogan needs to strengthen his hand with Barzani in
Turkey's own Kurdish problem and in developments with Syrian
Kurds," wrote columnist Cengiz Candar in Turkey's Radikal daily.
"But Barzani also needs to get Turkey's backing in Iran,
Syria and Baghdad," he said.
Turkey's courtship of Iraqi Kurdistan, in particular its
efforts to help the region develop an independent oil industry,
has long infuriated Baghdad, which fears the break-up of Iraq,
and has also raised concerns in Washington.
The semi-autonomous region has finalised a package of deals
with Turkey to build multi-billion dollar pipelines to ship its
oil and gas to world markets, sources involved in the
negotiations told Reuters last week.
But in a delicate foreign policy balance, Ankara has at the
same time been seeking to restore relations with Baghdad, which
claims the sole authority to manage Iraqi oil, vowing to respect
Iraq's territorial integrity and offering to set up an escrow
account through which oil revenues could be shared.
"The most critical issue is how to set up a new balance in
the Ankara-Arbil-Baghdad triangle," columnist Fehim Tastekin
wrote on Middle Eastern news website Al-Monitor ahead of
Barzani's visit to Turkey.
"What (Erdogan's) dancing with Erbil and Baghdad at the same
time promises to the three parties is simple: if oil and natural
gas flow through pipelines with an agreement among the parties,
all three will win."
(Additional reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Nick
Tattersall)