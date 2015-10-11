ISTANBUL Oct 11 The Turkish military said on Sunday it had carried out air strikes on Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) targets in southeastern Turkey and northern Iraq, a day after the militant group told its fighters to halt guerrilla activities in Turkey.

PKK shelters and gun positions were destroyed on Sunday during air strikes in the Metina and Zap areas of northern Iraq, while 14 PKK militants were killed in strikes in the Lice area of southeast Turkey on Saturday, the military statement said. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Nick Tattersall)