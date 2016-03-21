DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Three Turkish soldiers were killed in a bomb attack on their military vehicle in the southeastern town of Nusaybin near the Syrian border on Monday, security sources told Reuters.

The town has seen repeated clashes between the security forces and Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants since a 2-1/2 year PKK ceasefire collapsed last July, triggering the worst violence in the largely Kurdish southeast since the 1990s.

