Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Three Turkish soldiers were killed in a bomb attack on their military vehicle in the southeastern town of Nusaybin near the Syrian border on Monday, security sources told Reuters.
The town has seen repeated clashes between the security forces and Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants since a 2-1/2 year PKK ceasefire collapsed last July, triggering the worst violence in the largely Kurdish southeast since the 1990s.
(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
, Afghanistan Gunmen stormed a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday and opened fire, killing at least three people and wounding many more before being shot dead by security forces, officials said.