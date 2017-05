DIYARBAKIR Five soldiers were killed and eight others wounded in an attack by Kurdish militants in Turkey's southeastern district of Cukurca, security sources said on Friday.

Soldiers were carrying out a security check on the road near Cukurca in Hakkari province bordering Iraq and Iran when they were attacked by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, sources said.

(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Louise Ireland)