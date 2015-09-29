ISTANBUL, Sept 29 A police officer wounded in an
attack in Turkey's southern province of Adana late on Monday
died from his injuries, local media reported on Tuesday,
becoming the second police officer to be killed in the incident.
The two police officers were attacked by two masked gunmen
while on patrol in the Seyhan district of Adana province, which
has a sizeable Kurdish population, Turkey's Hurriyet daily
reported.
Adana Governor Mustafa Buyuk said in comments published by
Hurriyet initial findings showed the attack was carried out by
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, adding a search for the
assailants is under way.
The most intense fighting since the 1990s has the engulfed
mainly Kurdish southeast of the country after the state launched
air strikes against armed PKK militants in Turkey and Iraq in
July. More than a hundred security personnel and hundreds of
militants have been killed.
The PKK, listed by the United States, Turkey and the
European Union as a terrorist group, has waged an armed campaign
for greater autonomy since 1984, but peace talks that began in
2012 had brought relative peace to the southeast.
The government has accused the PKK of using the 2-1/2 year
truce to stockpile guns, while the opposition has said the
government ended the peace process after a pro-Kurdish party won
enough votes in June to enter parliament and deprive the ruling
AK Party of a majority.
The party failed to find a coalition partner, and a new vote
is scheduled for Nov. 1.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)