(Day of cross-border operation corrected by President Erdogan's
office to Friday from overnight)
By Tulay Karadeniz
ANKARA, Sept 29 President Tayyip Erdogan said
the Turkish military had killed more than 30 Kurdish militants
on Friday in a cross-border operation he described as part of
the rebels' "last struggle".
Erdogan, addressing village leaders at the presidential
palace on Tuesday, did not say where the targets were; but the
military has been bombarding Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK)
positions in the mountains of northern Iraq as well as the
mainly Kurdish south-east of Turkey following the breakdown of a
ceasefire in July.
"Our security forces are continuing with their operations
both inside and outside the country," he said, adding 30 PKK
militants had been killed.
"These will continue for now but you should know that this
is their last struggle."
The most intense fighting since the 1990s has engulfed the
mainly Kurdish southeast and virtually scotched a peace process
Erdogan began three years ago. More than a hundred security
personnel and hundreds of militants have been killed since the
ceasefire broke down.
ELECTIONS LOOMING
Separately, the Turkish army said on Tuesday six PKK
militants had been killed in operations carried out in the
southeastern province of Hakkari overnight. It also said it
conducted air strikes last Friday in northern Iraq, killing
another 19 PKK militants.
It was not clear if Erdogan was referring to the same
operations as those announced by the army.
Security sources said a curfew had been imposed in mainly
Kurdish southeastern town of Bismil, where a 9-year-old girl was
killed late on Sunday when a rocket fired by Kurdish militants
hit a house.
In the southern province of Adana, which also has a sizeable
Kurdish population, two police officers were killed in an attack
by suspected PKK militants late on Monday, local media reported.
At least 40,000 people have been killed since the PKK -
deemed a terrorist organisation by the United States, Turkey and
the European Union - launched its insurgency for greater Kurdish
autonomy in 1984.
The escalating bloodshed has worsened political tensions
ahead of a Nov. 1 parliamentary election, with Erdogan and the
ruling AK Party he founded accusing pro-Kurdish lawmakers of
being PKK sympathisers - something they deny.
It has also complicated the relationship between NATO member
Turkey and Washington, which sees a related Kurdish militia in
Syria as its chief ally in fighting Islamic State.
The government has accused the PKK of using the 2-1/2 year
truce to stockpile guns, while the opposition has said the
government ended the peace process after a pro-Kurdish party won
enough votes in June to enter parliament and deprive the ruling
AK Party of a majority it had enjoyed since 2002.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Seyhmus Cakan; Editing by David
Dolan and Ralph Boulton)