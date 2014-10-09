ISTANBUL Oct 9 Two police officers were killed
and a police chief was wounded in an attack in Turkey's eastern
province of Bingol on Thursday, CNN Turk television reported.
One officer was killed at the scene while the second
policemen died at a hospital. The police chief, whom CNN said
was the main target, was seriously wounded.
The three policemen came under attack in the city center
where they were inspecting the shops damaged in protests that
swept through Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast earlier
this week. No further details were available and no group
claimed responsibility.
Thousands of Kurds have taken to the streets to protest
against what they see as Ankara's reluctance to help Kobani, a
Syrian Kurdish town on the border besieged for weeks by Islamic
State militans.
At least 25 people died after demonstrations turned violent
and Turkish troops and tanks were deployed to restore order.
Curfews were imposed in five provinces, measures unseen since
the 1990s when the region was rocked by fighting between
military and Kurdish militants.
