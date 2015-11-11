ANKARA Nov 11 Three Turkish policemen were
killed after Kurdish insurgents opened fire on a police car in
the southeast near the border with Iraq, security sources said,
the latest in a string of clashes in the mainly Kurdish region.
The southeast has been rocked by a spate of clashes with
insurgents that has left hundreds dead since a two-year-old
ceasefire between the Turkish state and Kurdistan Workers Party
(PKK) militants broke down in July.
Security sources said a wide scale operation against the PKK
militants started after the attack late on Tuesday, and one
police officer was being treated for his wounds.
Also on Tuesday, one Turkish soldier was killed and 20
others were injured in two separate attacks in the region.
Areas of the southeast have been intermittently subject to
round-the-clock curfews in response to the conflict. Security
sources said six people had died in clashes in the town of
Silvan in Diyarbakir province since a curfew was imposed there
eight days ago.
Last Thursday, the PKK ended a month-old ceasefire it had
declared before the Nov. 1 election. That vote was won by the AK
Party of President Tayyip Erdogan, who subsequently vowed to
fight the PKK until all fighters were "liquidated".
Erdogan has overseen a peace process launched with jailed
PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan in late 2012 but talks were frozen in
April.
The PKK, which wants autonomy for Turkey's large Kurdish
minority, is listed as a terrorist organisation by Ankara, the
United States and European Union. It took up arms against the
Turkish state in 1984 and more than 40,000 people, mostly
Kurdish militants, have died in the conflict.
