DIYARBAKIR, Turkey A vehicle laden with explosives rammed into a gendarmes' base in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast on Monday, wounding several people, a security source said.

About 20 ambulances rushed to the scene in the town of Hani, north of the provincial capital of Diyarbakir, the source said. The force of the blast was so strong that windows shattered and buildings around town shook, witnesses said.

Southeastern Turkey has been rocked by violence since July when the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) abandoned a two-year ceasefire and the Turkish army launched security operations it says has killed thousands of militants.

