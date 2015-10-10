ISTANBUL Oct 10 The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group called on its fighters to halt guerrilla activities in Turkey unless they face an attack, a news website close to the group said on Saturday, three months after it ended a two-year-old ceasefire.

Firat news agency reported the head of the PKK umbrella group as saying the decision was taken in response to calls from within and outside Turkey and that its fighters would avoid acts which could prevent a "fair and just election" being held on Nov. 1.

The announcement came hours after at least 30 people were killed when twin explosions hit a rally of hundreds of pro-Kurdish and leftist activists outside Ankara's main train station in what the government said was a terrorist attack. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)