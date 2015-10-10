ISTANBUL Oct 10 The Kurdistan Workers Party
(PKK) militant group called on its fighters to halt guerrilla
activities in Turkey unless they face an attack, a news website
close to the group said on Saturday, three months after it ended
a two-year-old ceasefire.
Firat news agency reported the head of the PKK umbrella
group as saying the decision was taken in response to calls from
within and outside Turkey and that its fighters would avoid acts
which could prevent a "fair and just election" being held on
Nov. 1.
The announcement came hours after at least 30 people were
killed when twin explosions hit a rally of hundreds of
pro-Kurdish and leftist activists outside Ankara's main train
station in what the government said was a terrorist attack.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)