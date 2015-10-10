* Hundreds killed since 2-year ceasefire ended in July
* PKK says step taken in view of Nov. 1 election
* Government has dismissed such a move as 'tactic'
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, Oct 10 The Kurdistan Workers Party
(PKK) militant group called on its fighters to halt guerrilla
activities in Turkey unless they face an attack, a news website
close to the group said on Saturday, three months after it ended
a two-year-old ceasefire.
The leadership of a PKK umbrella group said the decision was
taken in response to calls from in and outside Turkey and that
its fighters would avoid acts which could prevent a "fair and
just election" being held on Nov. 1, Firat news agency reported.
The announcement came hours after at least 30 people were
killed when twin explosions hit a rally of hundreds of
pro-Kurdish and leftist activists at Ankara's main train station
in what the government said was a terrorist attack.
"Our movement has decided to put our guerrilla forces in a
stance of non-activity for as long as there are no attacks on
our people or guerrilla forces," the PKK statement said.
The PKK move had been signalled by a top commander in a
newspaper column several days ago and was expected to be
welcomed by the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP)
which is aiming to retain its place in parliament in the vote.
Deputy Prime Minister Yalcin Akdogan had already dismissed
the anticipated ceasefire declaration as a "tactic" ahead of the
election, reiterating government demands that the militants lay
down arms and leave Turkey.
The PKK decision came hours after PKK militants detonated
roadside explosives in Diyarbakir, damaging an armoured police
vehicle and killing one police officer, security sources said.
The PKK's 31-year-old conflict with the state erupted anew
in July, when Turkey launched air strikes on militant camps in
response to attacks on its security forces, ending a March 2013
ceasefire. Hundreds have been killed in the latest fighting.
Ankara has declared a series of curfews and military zones
in the southeast, but a bid to relocate polling stations away
from conflict areas - potentially making it difficult for some
voters to cast ballots - was rejected by the election board.
The PKK has announced a series of ceasefires in the past,
including ahead of elections, often with a view to engaging in
negotiations. Turkey's army does not declare ceasefires.
Designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States
and European Union, the PKK launched a separatist insurgency in
1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed. The
state launched peace talks with its jailed leader in 2012.
