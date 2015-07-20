ISTANBUL, July 20 A Turkish soldier was killed
and two others wounded in a clash with the PKK Kurdish militant
group in the southeastern province of Adiyaman, the army said on
Monday, in a further blow to a fragile peace process.
Turkey began peace talks in 2012 with Kurdish militants to
try to bring a definitive end to a three-decade conflict that
has killed more than 40,000 people. But the talks have stalled
in recent months and remain on fragile ground.
Also on Monday, at least 28 people, mostly Turkish and
Kurdish students, were killed in a town near the Syrian border
in what officials said appeared to be a suicide bomb attack
mounted by Islamic State militants.
There was no indication that the two events were linked.
