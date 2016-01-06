* Erdogan says Turkey has problem with terrorism, not Kurds
* Says pro-Kurdish politicians should face legal action
* Tanks pound town of Cizre as fighting intensifies
* Opposition HDP says dozens of civilians killed
By Humeyra Pamuk and Melih Aslan
ISTANBUL, Jan 6 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
said on Wednesday some lawmakers and local mayors from the
pro-Kurdish opposition were behaving like members of a terrorist
organisation and renewed his call for legal action against them.
The predominantly Kurdish southeast has sunk into its worst
violence since the 1990s after a two-year ceasefire between
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, who are fighting for
greater autonomy, and the state collapsed last July.
Erdogan and the government accuse the pro-Kurdish Peoples'
Democratic Party (HDP), parliament's third-biggest grouping, of
being an extension of the PKK. The HDP says it is opposed to
violence and wants a peaceful solution for Turkey's Kurds.
"In Turkey there is no Kurdish issue but a terrorism issue.
All ethnic minorities have problems of their own and we have
always tried to solve these," Erdogan said in a speech to
elected neighbourhood administrators.
More Kurdish politicians were likely to be prosecuted, he
said, urging the authorities to treat them on equal terms as
members of the PKK, deemed a terrorist group by Turkey, the
United States and the European Union.
"I believe parliament and the judiciary are obliged to act
against lawmakers who behave like members of the terrorist
organisation," he said, although he said he was opposed to
closing political parties down.
"Titles like lawmaker, mayor or head of a party can't save
anyone from being held accountable before the law if they have
sided with the terrorist organisation."
Clashes have intensified in recent days as a large-scale
military campaign entered its fourth week. Residents have
complained the operations are indiscriminate and that
round-the-clock curfews have left even the sick unable to get to
hospital.
DOZENS FLEE
Turkish tanks on hills around Cizre, a town bordering Iraq
which has seen some of the heaviest fighting, pounded targets
inside the city on Wednesday as dozens of people including
children left with bags and luggage, Reuters TV footage showed.
The authorities say the military campaign is targeting PKK
militants not civilians, and that it was launched in response to
attacks on the security forces.
A soldier died from his injuries on Wednesday after coming
under attack by militants in the province of Sirnak. A police
officer was wounded in a bomb attack elsewhere in the province.
Erdogan urged parliament last July to lift the immunity of
politicians with suspected links to militants after a prosecutor
launched an investigation into HDP co-head Selahattin Demirtas,
a call he repeated on Wednesday.
"Whatever the law orders for other members of the terrorist
organisation, the same mechanisms should be in place for these
people. Immunity is an exception to serve the people better, not
to be used as a shield for the terrorist organisation."
An investigation into Demirtas was launched in late December
after he made comments in favour of local Kurdish self-rule,
something Ankara has long opposed.
Erdogan said a total of 3,100 PKK militants and 200 security
personnel were killed in clashes last year. An HDP-linked group
said on Wednesday 215 civilians had been killed in fighting
since July.
(Additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu in Ankara, Seyhmus
Cakan in Diyarbakir; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick
Tattersall)