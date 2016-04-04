ANKARA, April 4 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
said on Monday the time for peace talks with the outlawed
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) is over and vowed to stamp out the
three-decade insurgency.
Militants must either surrender or they will be
"neutralised," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara that was
broadcast live by state TV channel TRT.
The PKK abandoned its two-year ceasefire in July, reviving a
conflict that has claimed more than 40,000 lives since 1984.
Since July, almost 400 soldiers and police and several
thousand militants have been killed, according to government
figures. Opposition political parties say between 500 and 1,000
civilians have also died in the fighting, centered in towns and
cities in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing
by Nick Tattersall)