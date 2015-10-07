DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Three Kurdish militants rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into a gendarmes post in Turkey's southeast Van province late on Tuesday, then died in a gun battle, the military said.

Fourteen soldiers were wounded in the clash in the region hit by months of violence after the collapse of a 2-1/2-year ceasefire between the government and fighters from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

On the same night in nearby Diyarbakir province, security forces hunting bank robbers killed another four suspected Kurdish militants, the governor's office said.

Suspected militants raided an armoured truck carrying money belonging to a state-run bank in the town of Bismil, and got away with 110,000 Turkish lira ($37,000) and two guns, the office said in a statement.

Security forces sent out to catch them clashed with suspected militants late on Tuesday and killed four, it added, without saying whether they were the robbers.

Hundreds of PKK fighters and more than 120 police officers and soldiers have been killed in daily clashes in the mainly Kurdish southeast since July.

($1 = 2.95 liras)

