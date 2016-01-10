DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Turkish security forces killed 12 Kurdish militants in the southeastern city of Van overnight during an operation in which one police officer was killed and two were wounded, security sources said on Sunday.

Clashes have flared across the mainly Kurdish southeast since a two-year ceasefire between the state and Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants ended in July, reviving a conflict that has killed more than 40,000 people over three decades.

