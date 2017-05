ANKARA Turkish warplanes have struck militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) targets in southeastern Turkey, broadcaster CNN Turk said on Thursday, citing the Turkish military.

PKK targets in the Daglica and Uludere districts of southeastern Turkey were hit, it said. The Turkish military has frequently carried out such air strikes in recent months.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)