DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Three soldiers were killed when an explosion hit a military vehicle in the eastern Turkish province of Tunceli on Friday, security sources told Reuters.

Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast has been hit by waves of violence in clashes between government security forces and members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) after a ceasefire fell apart last year.

